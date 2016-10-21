Fleeing the assault on Mosul

A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic...more

A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State, and was subsequently freed, but is not allowed inside the camp. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close