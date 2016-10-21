Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 20, 2016 | 9:50pm EDT

Fleeing the assault on Mosul

Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Displaced children who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul play at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A displaced woman who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul speaks with her husband through a fence at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. According to the woman's husband, he was detained on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State, and was subsequently freed, but is not allowed inside the camp. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A displaced boy who is injured by bomb attack in Mosul, poses for picture at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Iraqi man who fled violence in Mosul lies in a hole dug in the sand upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants from Mosul receive aid at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul rest on the ground upon reaching Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A displaced woman who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul holds her baby at Deepaka camp in the northwest of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A displaced woman who is fleeing from clashes holds her baby in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes arrive in Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Newly arrived boys who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija wait to be transferred to a tent, at the school at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
People who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Mosul, receive aid at a camp for displaced people in Daquq, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Workers prepare a tent camp in Khazer west of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, Iraq, for people expected to flee Mosul because of the battles with Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Displaced people who fled Mosul are pictured at a refugee camp in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
