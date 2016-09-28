Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 28, 2016 | 9:25am EDT

Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador

Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 20
A family leave their yucca plantation as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A family leave their yucca plantation as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A family leave their yucca plantation as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
2 / 20
A woman prepares food for her children at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman prepares food for her children at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman prepares food for her children at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 20
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 20
A woman walks outside of her cubicle at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman walks outside of her cubicle at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman walks outside of her cubicle at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 20
Policemen guard outside a home as residents fled at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Policemen guard outside a home as residents fled at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Policemen guard outside a home as residents fled at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 20
People rest after dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People rest after dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People rest after dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 20
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 20
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 20
Children have lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Children have lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Children have lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 20
People dry their clothes at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People dry their clothes at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People dry their clothes at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 20
A man rests after lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man rests after lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man rests after lunch at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 20
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A burnt house is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 20
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 20
A toy is seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A toy is seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A toy is seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
15 / 20
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A girl plays at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
16 / 20
A closed school is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A closed school is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A closed school is seen as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 20
Family belongings are seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Family belongings are seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Family belongings are seen in an abandoned home as residents flee at El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 20
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
19 / 20
A man sits outside his tent at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man sits outside his tent at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man sits outside his tent at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016

Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016

Next Slideshows

Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016

Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016

Israel's most eminent elder statesman was part of almost every major development from the country's founding.

Sep 27 2016
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Sep 27 2016
Man vs. typhoon

Man vs. typhoon

The force of nature meets the stubbornness of man.

Sep 27 2016
What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Sep 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast