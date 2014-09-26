Fleeing the Islamic State
A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carries a Kurdish Syrian refugee girl to the first aid tent after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees and Turkish protesters pull down a part of the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit with their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish military vehicle stands next to the Turkish-Syrian border as Kurdish Syrian refugees gather at the border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier helps Kurdish Syrian refugees to carry their belongings as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A fluttering Islamic State flag, is flown over a hill in Tel Abyad town on the Syrian-Turkish border, Raqqa countryside September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit with their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian refugee child rests with belongings in Halba, Akkar, Lebanon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman holds her child on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees wait at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier watches the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish Syrian refugees wait for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrians, fearing further U.S. air strikes, board a bus crossing to Turkey at the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa at the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian Kurdish woman carries her belongings after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian Kurdish refugee child is lifted over barriers as Syrian refugees cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian boy who sustained injuries in a mine blast receives first aid from Turkish medics in the Turkish side of the border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier sits on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Derek Jeter's last home game
Jeter plays his last game at Yankee Stadium.
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
Air strikes in Syria
The United States and several Arab allies launch strikes on IS targets in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.