Pictures | Fri Sep 26, 2014 | 10:20am EDT

Fleeing the Islamic State

A member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent carries a Kurdish Syrian refugee girl to the first aid tent after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees and Turkish protesters pull down a part of the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit with their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkish military vehicle stands next to the Turkish-Syrian border as Kurdish Syrian refugees gather at the border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkish soldier helps Kurdish Syrian refugees to carry their belongings as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A fluttering Islamic State flag, is flown over a hill in Tel Abyad town on the Syrian-Turkish border, Raqqa countryside September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit with their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian refugee child rests with belongings in Halba, Akkar, Lebanon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman holds her child on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees sit in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees wait at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkish soldier watches the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Kurdish Syrian refugees wait for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Syrians, fearing further U.S. air strikes, board a bus crossing to Turkey at the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa at the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, September 26, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait at Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish woman carries her belongings after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee child is lifted over barriers as Syrian refugees cross into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian boy who sustained injuries in a mine blast receives first aid from Turkish medics in the Turkish side of the border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkish soldier sits on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, September 26, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 26, 2014
