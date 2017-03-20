Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women...more

A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women and two children - after they scrambled across a ditch near the Quebec town of Hemmingford, on the border with New York state. The people said they came from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

