Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into...more
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20,...more
A woman walks towards the border to cross into Hemmingford, Quebec from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A man is met by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A group that claimed to be from Eritrea crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. Security experts predict more will attempt to enter Canada as the snow melts and the weather warms. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A group that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A family that claimed to be from Turkey are arrested as they are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A young girl holding her doll cries as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man carries a child as a group that claimed to be from Syria crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. As dawn broke Reuters photographer Dario Ayala watched the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest a group of five - a man, two women...more
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops on his knees as he arrives at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An RCMP officer waits as a group that claimed to be from Syria arrives at the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A group that claimed to be from Turkey crosses the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man that claimed to be from Syria is detained by an RCMP officer after he crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne...more
A child cries as a man gathers his bags after a group that claimed to be from Syria crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman claiming to be from Yemen is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman that claimed to be from Syria cries as she is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman and children that claimed to be from Eritrea sit inside an RCMP vehicle after being detained for crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A man who said his name was Abdullah and that he was a student from Yemen walks towards the U.S.-Canada border to cross into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Luggage from a group that claimed to be from Eritrea sits in the back of an RCMP vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Next Slideshows
March Madness
NCAA highlights from all the brackets.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.