Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
A family claiming to be from Haiti drag their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York, August 3, 2017. Hundreds of Haitians are streaming across the U.S. border into Canada, fearing deportation by U.S. President...more
A refugee family claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the U.S.-Canada border. About 400 to 500 Haitian asylum seekers walked into the province of Quebec in the past week, said Marjorie Villefranche, director...more
Three families that claimed to be from Burundi walk down Roxham Road to cross into Quebec. Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil said Thursday that the province is getting as many as 150 refugee claims a day. "We have the necessary experience to...more
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the U.S.-Canada border. Nearly 30 people walked across the border between Quebec and upstate New York in a short period of time on...more
Raed Alakhras from Syria arrives on Roxham Road by taxi with his family to cross the US-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the U.S.-Canada border. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has set up a tent to process arrivals at the border, a road that separates the...more
Refugees are processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after crossing illegally into Canada. More than 50,000 victims of Haiti's 2010 earthquake have been living in the U.S. under "temporary protected status" for the past seven years....more
A family claiming to be from Haiti is confronted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as they cross the US-Canada border. More than 4,300 asylum seekers crossed the U.S. border into Canada in the first six months of this year. Many told...more
Three families claiming to be from Burundi wait to be processed. Once in Canada, they are detained and held for questioning and security screening before being allowed to file refugee claims. However, time spent in the United States may put them at a...more
Refugees claiming to be from Haiti take their luggage from their taxi as they arrive at the border. Canadian parliamentarian Emmanuel Dubourg, who was born in Haiti, welcomed the Haitian asylum seekers on Thursday. "We in Canada understand their...more
Women claiming to be from Burundi cross the U.S.-Canada border into Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer moves a barrier to let a bus with a family of refugees be escorted. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Refugees wait as they are boarded on a bus by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A security guard speaks to a group of men at the Olympic Stadium. New arrivals are being housed at 10 sites across Montreal, including the city's Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A group of Haitian asylum seekers sit with shopping bags outside the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family gets out of a taxi at Olympic Stadium, which is being used as temporary housing for asylum seekers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
