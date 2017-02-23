Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The photographer witnessed one refugee attempt the border crossing twice turning back when confronted by the RCMP. The refugee finally left by cab but when the RCMP officers headed back to their cars, he left the cab and crossed over...more

A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The photographer witnessed one refugee attempt the border crossing twice turning back when confronted by the RCMP. The refugee finally left by cab but when the RCMP officers headed back to their cars, he left the cab and crossed over before the officer could confront him again. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

