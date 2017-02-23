Edition:
United States

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Two women claiming to be from Yemen have their passports checked by a U.S. border agent before crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Two women claiming to be from Yemen have their passports checked by a U.S. border agent before crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
3 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
4 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Two women claiming to be from Yemen are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A family claiming to be from Turkey cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A family claiming to be from Turkey cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
7 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A family claiming to be from Turkey are placed in a Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A family claiming to be from Turkey are placed in a Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A family claiming to be from Turkey have their passports checked by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as a group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained at the back of the police vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A family claiming to be from Turkey have their passports checked by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as a group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained at the back of the police vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
9 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017

A mother and her child are taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after crossing U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. A group of four people crossed just as the RCMP was conducting a media tour of their facilities and the border. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A mother and her child are taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after crossing U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. A group of four people crossed just as the RCMP was conducting a media tour of their facilities and the border. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
10 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

A man who claimed to be from Sudan looks out the taxi window as a U.S. border patrol officer checks his family's passports and visas at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A man who claimed to be from Sudan looks out the taxi window as a U.S. border patrol officer checks his family's passports and visas at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

While the U.S. border patrol officer went to his vehicle, a woman and a number of kids, along with another two women and a man, got out of the taxi and ran towards the border. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
While the U.S. border patrol officer went to his vehicle, a woman and a number of kids, along with another two women and a man, got out of the taxi and ran towards the border. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, from into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, from into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
14 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

The man has his and his family's passports checked by a U.S. border patrol officer after the cab driver unloaded the luggage on the side of the road. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
The man has his and his family's passports checked by a U.S. border patrol officer after the cab driver unloaded the luggage on the side of the road. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
15 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

A U.S. border patrol officer goes over the family's passports at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A U.S. border patrol officer goes over the family's passports at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
16 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

A man who claimed to be from Sudan throws his family's suitcases towards the border, saying to the officer that he could keep his passport. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A man who claimed to be from Sudan throws his family's suitcases towards the border, saying to the officer that he could keep his passport. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
17 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

The man throws his family's suitcases towards the border saying to the officer that he could keep his passport. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
The man throws his family's suitcases towards the border saying to the officer that he could keep his passport. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
18 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

The man runs for the border after taking his family's passports from a U.S. border patrol officer as he was detained after his family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
The man runs for the border after taking his family's passports from a U.S. border patrol officer as he was detained after his family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
19 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

A U.S. border patrol officer looks over the border with luggage by his feet after a family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A U.S. border patrol officer looks over the border with luggage by his feet after a family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
20 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
CHAMPLAIN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer carries luggage back to their vehicles after a family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer carries luggage back to their vehicles after a family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
21 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. Refugees in the United States fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential campaign are flocking to Canada in growing numbers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. Refugees in the United States fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential campaign are flocking to Canada in growing numbers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
22 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Yemeni man was shaking so badly that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer asked if he was cold and he replied 'I am scared'. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
The Yemeni man was shaking so badly that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer asked if he was cold and he replied 'I am scared'. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
23 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The man had his arms up as he crossed the border. The RCMP officer said he didn't have to do that here, he could put his arms down. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
The man had his arms up as he crossed the border. The RCMP officer said he didn't have to do that here, he could put his arms down. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
24 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017. In Quebec, 1,280 refugee claimants irregularly entered between April 2016 and January 2017, triple the previous year's total. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017. In Quebec, 1,280 refugee claimants irregularly entered between April 2016 and January 2017, triple the previous year's total. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
25 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops to his knees with his arms raised, asking for asylum. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops to his knees with his arms raised, asking for asylum. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
26 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Mauritanian man then fell and needed to be helped up the hill at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
The Mauritanian man then fell and needed to be helped up the hill at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
27 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A man who told police he was from Sudan is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as he attempts to cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 13, 2017. Some of the group that crossed the border on this day walked about a kilometer through the snow. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man who told police he was from Sudan is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as he attempts to cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 13, 2017. Some of the group that crossed the border on this day walked about a kilometer through the snow. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
28 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The photographer witnessed one refugee attempt the border crossing twice turning back when confronted by the RCMP. The refugee finally left by cab but when the RCMP officers headed back to their cars, he left the cab and crossed over...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The photographer witnessed one refugee attempt the border crossing twice turning back when confronted by the RCMP. The refugee finally left by cab but when the RCMP officers headed back to their cars, he left the cab and crossed over before the officer could confront him again. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
29 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. Canadian advocacy organizations are bracing for a greater influx of asylum-seekers, driven in part by the contrast between the ruling Liberal government's acceptance of Syrian refugees in Canada with Trump's anti-foreigner rhetoric. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. Canadian advocacy organizations are bracing for a greater influx of asylum-seekers, driven in part by the contrast between the ruling Liberal government's acceptance of Syrian refugees in Canada with Trump's anti-foreigner rhetoric. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
30 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Luggage sits on the United States side of the border after a woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Luggage sits on the United States side of the border after a woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
31 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
32 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
33 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A family from Yemen is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A family from Yemen is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
34 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border. The Canada Border Services Agency says in January 452 people made a refugee claim at Quebec land border crossings REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border. The Canada Border Services Agency says in January 452 people made a refugee claim at Quebec land border crossings REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
35 / 36
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
36 / 36

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S. Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Flooding in San Jose

Flooding in San Jose
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

12:05pm EST

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

11:10am EST

Battle in the streets of Mosul

All Collections

Battle in the streets of Mosul

10:00am EST

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

9:10am EST

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

7:51am EST

Australia from above

All Collections

Australia from above

7:25am EST

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Monday, February 27, 2017

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »