Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Two women claiming to be from Yemen have their passports checked by a U.S. border agent before crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Two women claiming to be from Yemen are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family claiming to be from Turkey cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family claiming to be from Turkey are met by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family claiming to be from Turkey are placed in a Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family claiming to be from Turkey have their passports checked by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as a group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained at the back of the police vehicle after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A mother and her child are taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after crossing U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec. A group of four people crossed just as the RCMP was conducting a media tour of their facilities and the border. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who claimed to be from Sudan looks out the taxi window as a U.S. border patrol officer checks his family's passports and visas at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
While the U.S. border patrol officer went to his vehicle, a woman and a number of kids, along with another two women and a man, got out of the taxi and ran towards the border. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, from into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The man has his and his family's passports checked by a U.S. border patrol officer after the cab driver unloaded the luggage on the side of the road. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A U.S. border patrol officer goes over the family's passports at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who claimed to be from Sudan throws his family's suitcases towards the border, saying to the officer that he could keep his passport. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The man throws his family's suitcases towards the border saying to the officer that he could keep his passport. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The man runs for the border after taking his family's passports from a U.S. border patrol officer as he was detained after his family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A U.S. border patrol officer looks over the border with luggage by his feet after a family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer carries luggage back to their vehicles after a family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 14, 2017. Refugees in the United States fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia in the wake of a divisive U.S. presidential campaign are flocking to Canada in growing numbers. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The Yemeni man was shaking so badly that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer asked if he was cold and he replied 'I am scared'. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The man had his arms up as he crossed the border. The RCMP officer said he didn't have to do that here, he could put his arms down. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017. In Quebec, 1,280 refugee claimants irregularly entered between April 2016 and January 2017, triple the previous year's total. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police he was from Mauritania drops to his knees with his arms raised, asking for asylum. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The Mauritanian man then fell and needed to be helped up the hill at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police he was from Sudan is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer as he attempts to cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 13, 2017. Some of the group that crossed the border on this day walked about a kilometer through the snow. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man who told police that he was from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The photographer witnessed one refugee attempt the border crossing twice turning back when confronted by the RCMP. The refugee finally left by cab but when the RCMP officers headed back to their cars, he left the cab and crossed over...more
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. Canadian advocacy organizations are bracing for a greater influx of asylum-seekers, driven in part by the contrast between the ruling Liberal government's acceptance of Syrian refugees in Canada with Trump's anti-foreigner rhetoric. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Luggage sits on the United States side of the border after a woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A family from Yemen is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border. The Canada Border Services Agency says in January 452 people made a refugee claim at Quebec land border crossings REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A group that claimed to be from Haiti, though their passports said Republic of Chad, are detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi