Fleeing violence in CAR
A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A blind man is helped into a container truck before departing to the west of the country towards the border with Cameroon, in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeeping forces as they flee sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, March 8, 2014. People hid in the containers so as not to be seen by the rest of the population as they flee. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An African Union peacekeeper walks through thick vegetation as he pursues possible Christian anti-Balaka militia men who tried to attack a group of ethnic Muslim Peul, near the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women and children sit inside a container truck as they wait to depart to the west of the country towards the border with Cameroon, in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeeping forces as they flee sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl looks up at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Father Bernard Kenvi helps a Muslim man climb down from an open truck in the town of Bossemptele in the west of the Central African Republic as a group of mostly women and children flee sectarian violence in a safer container truck in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, March 8, 2014. In the beginning, they tried to leave the town on the back of an open truck but eventually were transferred into a container truck to be better concealed from possible attackers on the way to the border of Cameroon. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children sit inside a container truck as they wait to depart to the west of the country towards the border with Cameroon, in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeeping forces as they flee sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Muslim woman looks up at a man as she prepares to flee sectarian violence in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
African Union peacekeepers guard a commercial convoy making its way to the border of Cameroon, near Bangui, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
African Union peacekeepers guard a commercial convoy making its way to the border of Cameroon, near Bangui, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People help a child on to a container truck as they flee sectarian violence in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers in the town of Bossemptele, west of the Central African Republic, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People help a child on to a container truck as they flee sectarian violence in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers in the town of Bossemptele, west of the Central African Republic, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women and children sit inside a container truck as they wait to depart to the west of the country towards the border with Cameroon, in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeeping forces as they flee sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People, consisting mostly of women and children, sit at the back of a truck as the prepare to flee sectarian violence in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People help a child down an open truck as a group of mostly Muslim women and children are being transferred to a safer container truck while fleeing sectarian violence in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers in the town of Bossemptele, west of the Central African Republic, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Muslims gather at a camp for displaced people at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, as they wait to leave the capital, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT RELIGION)
Muslims gather at a camp for displaced people at Mpoko international airport in Bangui, as they wait to leave the capital, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT RELIGION)
A man holding a kettle walks past as he gets ready to flee sectarian violence in a convoy escorted by African Union (AU) peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION CIVIL UNREST)
Women and children collect water from a pump near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
A health worker weighs a baby at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital near the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST HEALTH)
A health worker weighs a baby at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital near the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST HEALTH)
Women wait to have their babies examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital near the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
