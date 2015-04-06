Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 6, 2015 | 3:55pm EDT

Fleeing Yemen

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
Close
2 / 20
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 20
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 20
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
5 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
6 / 20
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi
Close
8 / 20
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
9 / 20
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 20
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 20
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 20
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 20
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 20
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 20
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
18 / 20
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 20
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen

Apr 06 2015
Surfing to school

Surfing to school

Most mornings, a group of California friends hit the waves before school.

Apr 06 2015
Wisconsin beats Kentucky

Wisconsin beats Kentucky

The Badgers stun the undefeated Wildcats to advance to the title game.

Apr 06 2015
NY Easter Parade

NY Easter Parade

The annual Easter Parade and bonnet festival in Manhattan.

Apr 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast