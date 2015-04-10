Edition:
Fleeing Yemen

Relatives greet Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Passengers board the Yemeni-owned Sea Princess II oil tanker, chartered to carry people of various nationalities fleeing Aden, as Houthi fighters advanced on the city, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sami Aboudi

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
People wait for a flight outside Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Sudanese evacuees from Yemen arrive at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Boys wait for a flight at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An Indian evacuee from Yemen hugs his grandson after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A family flees with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A woman gestures as she queues by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Boys wave from a vehicle as they flee Sanaa with their family and belongings, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
An Indian evacuee family from Yemen walks towards a taxi after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A man flees with his family and their belongings on a motorcycle in Sanaa, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A woman carries her child as she waits for their flight to leave Yemen via Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
A girl waits with her family for their flight at the Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
People wait to check in for their flights at Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Indian evacuees from Yemen arrive at the international airport in Mumbai, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Relatives greets Sudanese evacuees from Yemen after they arrived at Khartoum International Airport, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
