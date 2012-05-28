Fleet Week
Nico Scott, 5, from Port Washington, New York, holds the rifle of a marine from 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon during a demonstration put together by the Marines as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sailors line the mast of the tall ship ARC Gloria, training ship and official flagship of the Colombian Navy, as it passes the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A member of the armed services looks up during a church service at Marble Collegiate Church New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Marine Corps and navy personnel stand at the rails of the USS Wasp during its entry into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The USS Donald Cook makes its way up the Hudson River, past lower Manhattan, while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the United States Fleet Forces Brass Band beckon a crowd to clap while playing in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the U.S. Navy watches the USS Roosevelt as it passes the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Marines prepare to line up and stand at the rails of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters the New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
U.S. Marine Corps and navy personnel stand at the rails of the USS Wasp during its entry into the New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Second Lieutenant TJ Deaudette from the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon prepare for landing inside a V-22 Osprey during a tactical demonstration as part of Fleet Week in New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Lance Corporal Tony Desselle, of the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon puts on camouflage paint prior to a tactical demonstration involving the V-22 Osprey as a part of Fleet Week in New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A New York City Fire Department fireboat turns on the hoses by the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor while participating in the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Second Lieutenant TJ Deaudette from the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon watches other Marines during a tactical demonstration as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Ships float up the Hudson during the start of Fleet Week in New York, May 32, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S. Navy personnel work on the bridge of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
U.S. navy personnel have their uniforms inspected by a commanding officer of the USS Wasp as the amphibious assault ship enters into New York Harbor for Fleet Week May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People watch tall ships make their way up the Hudson River past the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sailors line the mast of the tall ship ARC Gloria, training ship and official flagship of the Colombian Navy, as it make its way up the Hudson River past lower Manhattan while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Marine Corps and navy personnel stand at the rails of the USS Wasp during its entry into New York Harbor for Fleet Week, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lance Corporal E3 Marcus Scales from the 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon reviews the scene during a tactical demonstration as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The Brazilian Navy tall ship Cisne Branco makes its way up the Hudson River past lower Manhattan while arriving for the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A marine from 1st Battalion 9th Marines Charlie Company 2nd Platoon speaks to civilians during a demonstration as part of Fleet Week in East Meadow, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
