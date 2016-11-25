Flight of the monarchs

Monarch butterflies fly at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. Sierra Chincua is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of 14 colonies in these mountains, which together account for more than half of the eastern North American monarch population. It...more

Monarch butterflies fly at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. Sierra Chincua is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of 14 colonies in these mountains, which together account for more than half of the eastern North American monarch population. It is estimated up to a billion butterflies winter in this region in any given year. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

