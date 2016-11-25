Edition:
Fri Nov 25, 2016

Flight of the monarchs

Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan, Mexico November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
Monarch butterflies fly at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. Sierra Chincua is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of 14 colonies in these mountains, which together account for more than half of the eastern North American monarch population. It is estimated up to a billion butterflies winter in this region in any given year. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
A monarch butterfly rests on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
A monarch butterfly rests on a tree at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
Monarch butterflies fly near a tree at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
A monarch butterfly rests on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Thursday, November 24, 2016
