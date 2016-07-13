Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 13, 2016 | 11:50am EDT

Flight of the Solar Impulse

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Andre Borschberg is seen during the flyover of the pyramids of Giza on July 13, 2016 prior to the landing in Cairo, Egypt. Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Andre Borschberg is seen during the flyover of the pyramids of Giza on July 13, 2016 prior to the landing in Cairo, Egypt. Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Andre Borschberg is seen during the flyover of the pyramids of Giza on July 13, 2016 prior to the landing in Cairo, Egypt. Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 11
Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane piloted by Swiss aviator Andre Boschberg, flies over the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville, Spain after taking off towards Cairo, Egypt, from the San Pablo airport, July 11, 2016. Amalie Decloux, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane piloted by Swiss aviator Andre Boschberg, flies over the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville, Spain after taking off towards Cairo, Egypt, from the San Pablo airport, July 11, 2016. Amalie Decloux, Jean...more

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane piloted by Swiss aviator Andre Boschberg, flies over the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville, Spain after taking off towards Cairo, Egypt, from the San Pablo airport, July 11, 2016. Amalie Decloux, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 11
The solar-powered plane Solar Impulse 2, piloted by Swiss aviator Bertrand Piccard, is pictured before landing at San Pablo airport in Seville, southern Spain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

The solar-powered plane Solar Impulse 2, piloted by Swiss aviator Bertrand Piccard, is pictured before landing at San Pablo airport in Seville, southern Spain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
The solar-powered plane Solar Impulse 2, piloted by Swiss aviator Bertrand Piccard, is pictured before landing at San Pablo airport in Seville, southern Spain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
3 / 11
Picture taken by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg onboard Solar Impulse 2 (Si2) during the flight from Tusla/OK to Dayton/OH shows the Mississippi river at sunset, May 21, 2016. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard, Christophe Chammartin/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Picture taken by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg onboard Solar Impulse 2 (Si2) during the flight from Tusla/OK to Dayton/OH shows the Mississippi river at sunset, May 21, 2016. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard, Christophe Chammartin/SI2/Handout via...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Picture taken by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg onboard Solar Impulse 2 (Si2) during the flight from Tusla/OK to Dayton/OH shows the Mississippi river at sunset, May 21, 2016. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard, Christophe Chammartin/SI2/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 11
"Solar Impulse 2", a solar-powered plane piloted by Bertrand Piccard of Switzerland, flies over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 23, 2016, before landing on Moffett Airfield following a 62-hour flight from Hawaii. Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Handout via REUTERS

"Solar Impulse 2", a solar-powered plane piloted by Bertrand Piccard of Switzerland, flies over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 23, 2016, before landing on Moffett Airfield following a 62-hour flight from Hawaii. Jean...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
"Solar Impulse 2", a solar-powered plane piloted by Bertrand Piccard of Switzerland, flies over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 23, 2016, before landing on Moffett Airfield following a 62-hour flight from Hawaii. Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 11
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 11
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 11
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft with the Mont-Blanc in background during a training flight at its base in Payerne September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft with the Mont-Blanc in background during a training flight at its base in Payerne September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft with the Mont-Blanc in background during a training flight at its base in Payerne September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
8 / 11
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft over the Lake Neuchatel during a training flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft over the Lake Neuchatel during a training flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft over the Lake Neuchatel during a training flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 11
A bird flies along with the Solar Impulse as it approaches the runway for a landing following a test flight at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A bird flies along with the Solar Impulse as it approaches the runway for a landing following a test flight at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
A bird flies along with the Solar Impulse as it approaches the runway for a landing following a test flight at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
10 / 11
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Larry the cat stays

Larry the cat stays

Next Slideshows

Larry the cat stays

Larry the cat stays

The prime minister may be changing at number 10 Downing Street but Larry, the office cat, will stay on.

Jul 13 2016
Dog days of summer

Dog days of summer

The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in Crikvenica, Croatia.

Jul 12 2016
Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...

Jul 11 2016
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast