Floating nomads of Cambodia

Ethnic Cham Muslim women chat near a makeshift mosque built in front of a hotel under construction on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. The community has been forced to move several times from their locations in Phnom Penh as the land becomes more valuable. They fear that their current home, just behind a new luxurious hotel under construction at the Chroy Changva district is only temporary and that they would have to move again soon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj