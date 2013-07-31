Edition:
Floating nomads of Cambodia

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim people pass the time near their boats on banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim children play volleyball in front of a hotel under construction on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 30, 2013. About 100 ethnic Cham families, made up of nomads and fishermen without houses or land who arrived at the Cambodian capital in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers meet, just opposite the city's center. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ethnic Cham Muslim children play volleyball in front of a hotel under construction on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 30, 2013. About 100 ethnic Cham families, made up of nomads and fishermen without houses or land who arrived at the Cambodian capital in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers meet, just opposite the city's center. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>The exact times for the five daily prayers are written on a small board (L) as ethnic Cham Muslims pray at their makeshift mosque on the banks of the Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim woman holds a chicken on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim people pass the time near their boats on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>The exact times for the five daily prayers are written on a small board at a makeshift mosque on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim woman carries a plate with fish prepared for iftar (breaking fast) on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim woman plays with her child on banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim woman fixes a fishing net on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim man walks on a flight of steps at the banks of Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim women chat near a makeshift mosque built in front of a hotel under construction on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. The community has been forced to move several times from their locations in Phnom Penh as the land becomes more valuable. They fear that their current home, just behind a new luxurious hotel under construction at the Chroy Changva district is only temporary and that they would have to move again soon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ethnic Cham Muslim women chat near a makeshift mosque built in front of a hotel under construction on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. The community has been forced to move several times from their locations in Phnom Penh as the land becomes more valuable. They fear that their current home, just behind a new luxurious hotel under construction at the Chroy Changva district is only temporary and that they would have to move again soon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim children pass the time by their boats on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim woman sits on her boat on the banks of Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim children walk on the banks of Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An ethnic Cham Muslim woman holds her child on their boat on banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Ethnic Cham Muslim people eat their iftar (breaking fast) meals on the banks of Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

