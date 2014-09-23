Edition:
Flood Wall Street protest

New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. Hundreds of protesters marched through New York City's financial district to call attention to what organizers say is capitalism's contribution to climate change, snarling traffic and risking arrest as they sought to block Wall Street. The Flood Wall Street demonstration comes on the heels of an international day of action that brought some 310,000 people to the streets of New York City in the largest single protest ever held over climate change. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. Hundreds of protesters marched through New York City's financial district to call attention to what organizers say is capitalism's contribution to climate change, snarling traffic and risking arrest as they sought to block Wall Street. The Flood Wall Street demonstration comes on the heels of an international day of action that brought some 310,000 people to the streets of New York City in the largest single protest ever held over climate change. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An activist gains her balance after putting on stilts in Battery Park before she joined the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An activist gains her balance after putting on stilts in Battery Park before she joined the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York City police officers stand guard in front of the Charging Bull sculpture as hundreds of protesters take part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New York City police officers stand guard in front of the Charging Bull sculpture as hundreds of protesters take part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police scuffle with protesters during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police scuffle with protesters during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man is silhouetted as he climbs a poll to signal to comrades during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man is silhouetted as he climbs a poll to signal to comrades during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police detain a protester during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police detain a protester during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activist Gloria Fallon, from Chicago, holds a parachute banner which reads 'Justice' while taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activist Gloria Fallon, from Chicago, holds a parachute banner which reads 'Justice' while taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters stage a sit-in during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters stage a sit-in during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police watch from the sidelines of the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police watch from the sidelines of the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Charging Bull (R) sculpture is seen as police deflate a prop used by protesters during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Charging Bull (R) sculpture is seen as police deflate a prop used by protesters during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protestors shout slogans while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protestors shout slogans while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester is detained during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A protester is detained during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds a sign towards a line of police while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman holds a sign towards a line of police while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York City police officers arrest men who were taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New York City police officers arrest men who were taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
