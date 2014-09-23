Flood Wall Street protest

New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. Hundreds of protesters marched through New York City's financial district to call attention to what...more

New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. Hundreds of protesters marched through New York City's financial district to call attention to what organizers say is capitalism's contribution to climate change, snarling traffic and risking arrest as they sought to block Wall Street. The Flood Wall Street demonstration comes on the heels of an international day of action that brought some 310,000 people to the streets of New York City in the largest single protest ever held over climate change. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

