Flood Wall Street protest
New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. Hundreds of protesters marched through New York City's financial district to call attention to what...more
An activist gains her balance after putting on stilts in Battery Park before she joined the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York City police officers stand guard in front of the Charging Bull sculpture as hundreds of protesters take part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police scuffle with protesters during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man is silhouetted as he climbs a poll to signal to comrades during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police detain a protester during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activist Gloria Fallon, from Chicago, holds a parachute banner which reads 'Justice' while taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters stage a sit-in during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police watch from the sidelines of the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Charging Bull (R) sculpture is seen as police deflate a prop used by protesters during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protestors shout slogans while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester is detained during the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds a sign towards a line of police while taking part in the 'Flood Wall Street' demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New York City police officers arrest men who were taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York on September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current ceasefire.
Israel's controversial migrant center
Israel's high court outlaws the Holot detention center where African migrants are held without trial.
Global climate marches
Marches mark the international day of action on climate change.
Clashes in Glasgow
Pro-unionists clash with independence supporters in Scotland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.