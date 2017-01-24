Edition:
Flooded streets of Havana

A man tries to start the engine of a vintage car in a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Water from a flooded street enters a garage in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A woman makes her way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A refrigerator is left on the steps of a house, as residents prepare ahead of flooding in a neighborhood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
People look at a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Waves break on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
The menu of a restaurant is seen during a flood in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A public bus travels on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Waves break on the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A woman is helped by firefighters to cross a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A man takes pictures of waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
People make their way on a flooded street in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
