Pictures | Tue Mar 6, 2012 | 9:35pm EST

Flooding in Australia

<p>Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>A woman looks out from her house surrounded by flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Locals load sandbags into a truck to protect their properties from flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>A property is seen partially submerged in flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Local residents look at a road submerged in flood waters near Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>A barbed fence is covered in spiderwebs, formed as spiders escape from flood waters, in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Locals wait for a truck to load sandbags in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>A couple rides near a road submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Emergency workers look at a ambulance helicopter as it takes off in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Emergency personnel arrive to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Parts of North Wagga neighbourhood are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

<p>Multi-sports courts are seen partially submerged in flood waters in Wagga Wagga, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Tuesday, March 06, 2012

