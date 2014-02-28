Edition:
Flooding in Bolivia

<p>Children are seen in flooded Puerto Almacen, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the northeast region of Beni department, in Bolivia, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>The carcass of a horse lies by a road on a flooded area near Trinidad, in the northeast region of Beni department in Bolivia, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Workers move injured cattle from the flood in Puerto Varador in Trinidad, in the northeast region in Beni department in Bolivia, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A girl removes water from a boat in the flood in Puerto Varador in Trinidad in the northeast region in Beni department in Bolivia, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A man walks on a flooded street in Puerto Varador in Trinidad in the northeast region in Beni department in Bolivia, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A view of the flooded northeast region in Beni department, Bolivia, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A view of a flooded ranch in the northeast region in Beni department, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A general view of the flooded area is seen near Trinidad, the northeast region of Beni Departament, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Travelers stand on the side of federal highway BR 364 as floodwaters from the Madeira River impede them from continuing, near Abuna, in Rondonia state on the border with Bolivia, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Odair Leal</p>

<p>Boys pick fishes off a street after the flooding in Rurrenabaque, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A woman carries her baby on a stroller after the river Beni flooding in Rurrenabaque, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A man tries to rescue wood from debris after the river Beni flooding in Rurrenabaque, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Children from the Esse Ejja ethnic group are seen after the flooding in Rurrenabaque, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A family travel by boat in flooded Camiaco, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Beni's Governor Carmelo Lens drains water from his boots as he visits residents affected by flooding in the rural town of Camiaco, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A man herds cattle in flooded Camiaco, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Residents travel on a boat across a flooded street after the Acre river overflowed its banks due to heavy rains, in the city of Rio Branco, Acre state, in the western Amazon River basin, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Odair Leal</p>

<p>A couple walks on a flooded road near the region of Puerto Ballivian, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A woman and children move their belongings in the flooded region of Puerto Ballivian, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A man and his family move their belongings in the flooded region of Puerto Ballivian, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>An aerial view of a flooded district in San Ignacio de Moxos in the Beni departament, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bolivian Presidency</p>

<p>Clothes dry on a line in the flooded region of Puerto Ballivian, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department, Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Cruz Mateo, a resident, stands in front of his flooded home, in the Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A child of Estela Parada, a resident, sits on her bed in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>An aerial view of a flooded area is pictured in San Ignacio de Moxos, near Trinidad, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A woman moves her belongings in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A couple rides with luggage on a motorcycle in the flooded Villa Marin quarter on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Bolivian navy personnel unload hygiene kits for flood-affected residents in San Ignacio de Moxos, near Trinidad February 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Clothes are seen hanging out to dry in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A calf is seen after it was rescued from the flooded Ballivian province in the Beni department, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Men row a boat on the Ibare river, near Trinidad in the Beni department, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A man carries his belongs in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A Bolivian navy vessel carrying aid for flood victims is pictured at Loma Suarez port, near Trinidad in the Beni department, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Estela Parada, a resident, cares for her newborn baby who was born overnight during a heavy storm, in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Women wash clothes along a flooded street on the outskirts of Trinidad, northeast of La Paz February 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Estela Parada, a resident, holds her newborn baby who was born overnight during a heavy storm, in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A military policeman stands guard as residents wait for assistance, in San Ignacio de Moxos, northeast of La Paz, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>A woman combs her hair in the flooded Villa Marin quarter, on the outskirts of Trinidad in the Beni department February 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

