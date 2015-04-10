Flooding in Chile
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chile April 8, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing,...more
A sculpture of a llama is seen among debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Cooking utensils covered in mud are seen at an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Muddy bathrooms are seen in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sand from a beach and mud is seen in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Abandoned buildings are seen at an area which was hit by the floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a road which was damaged by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Footsteps and hands print are pictured on dry mud at an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People remove mud from the streets after flooding at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A carrion bird sits on a truck partially submerged in mud and debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, April 9, 2015. The graffiti on the truck reads "Revised, USAR (Searching and Rescue Urban Group)". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to save their belongings, in an area hit by the floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy room in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a vineyard covered in waste waters from sewers damaged due to flooding in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People cross a street at an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A vehicle lies partially buried in an area which was hit by floods at Chanaral town in Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bus lies in a flooded area next to a damaged warehouse (L) at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child wades through the mud next to a grave inside the flooded cemetery in Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. The death toll from heavy rains and flooding that battered Chile last week has risen to 29, with another 150 still missing, according to...more
An abandoned house is seen at an area which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy saloon in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers and volunteers remove debris from a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man walks inside a warehouse damaged by flooding in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children sit on a goalpost covered with mud on a flooded pitch at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a damaged street after flooding at Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers carry bottles of water to a church, which is being used as warehouse, at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of muddy bathrooms in a flooded warehouse in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a muddy room in a flooded warehouse at an agricultural company in Los Loros town April 7, 2015. The sign reads, "Agrochemicals". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A goalpost covered with mud is seen on a flooded pitch at Los Loros town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child plays in a playground covered with dried mud at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A tractor travels along a road through an area damaged by floods at San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Supplies for disaster victims are piled inside a church of San Antonio town, which was hit by floods, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A volunteer dressed as a clown jumps over a puddle in a street of San Antonio town, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
