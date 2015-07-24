Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2015

Flooding in China

A man carries his wife on his back as they make their way with their luggage along a flooded tunnel to catch their train, after heavy rainfall hit Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A man paddles a makeshift boat along a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A girl clings to her mother as they travel on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Residents make their way along a fence as they try to cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Residents paddle a makeshift boat on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
People swim along a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Tongren, Guizhou province, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man rides a improvised bicycle, which can travel through water, at a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A bus travels along a flooded street as heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man rides his bicycle on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
