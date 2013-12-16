Flooding in Gaza

A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the Palestinian territory's sole power plant to resume operations. Qatar answered an appeal by Gaza's government, led by the Islamist Hamas group, after four days of torrential rains that killed two people and forced the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from flooded homes, some accessible only by boat. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem