Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 16, 2013 | 3:30pm EST

Flooding in Gaza

<p>A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a bucket containing food supplies, to be passed to people whose homes were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a bucket containing food supplies, to be passed to people whose homes were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a bucket containing food supplies, to be passed to people whose homes were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 22
<p>A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the Palestinian territory's sole power plant to resume operations. Qatar answered an appeal by Gaza's government, led by the Islamist Hamas group, after four days of torrential rains that killed two people and forced the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from flooded homes, some accessible only by boat. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire near his house that is flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. Israel allowed the entry of 450,000 litres of fuel, paid for by Qatar, into the Gaza Strip on Sunday to enable the Palestinian territory's sole power plant to resume operations. Qatar answered an appeal by Gaza's government, led by the Islamist Hamas group, after four days of torrential rains that killed two people and forced the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from flooded homes, some accessible only by boat. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
2 / 22
<p>Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their flooded houses in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their flooded houses in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

Palestinian civil defence volunteers paddle a boat to evacuate people from their flooded houses in the northern Gaza Strip, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 22
<p>Members of Palestinian civil defense ride a boat with water bottles for people whose houses were flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Members of Palestinian civil defense ride a boat with water bottles for people whose houses were flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

Members of Palestinian civil defense ride a boat with water bottles for people whose houses were flooded with rainwater on a stormy day in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 22
<p>A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian youth climbs a gate to cross a road flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 22
<p>A Palestinian woman dumps out floodwater from her house on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian woman dumps out floodwater from her house on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian woman dumps out floodwater from her house on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
6 / 22
<p>Palestinians take shelter in a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinians take shelter in a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 16, 2013

Palestinians take shelter in a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
7 / 22
<p>A Palestinian, whose family house is flooded with rainwater, waits to receive food supplies to be retrieved in a basket, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (GAZA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)</p>

A Palestinian, whose family house is flooded with rainwater, waits to receive food supplies to be retrieved in a basket, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern...more

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian, whose family house is flooded with rainwater, waits to receive food supplies to be retrieved in a basket, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2013. More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a disaster area". REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (GAZA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

Close
8 / 22
<p>Palestinians warm themselves by a fire at a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinians warm themselves by a fire at a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 16, 2013

Palestinians warm themselves by a fire at a school after being evacuated from their flooded homes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
9 / 22
<p>A member of the Palestinian civil defence swims to help residents, whose houses were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A member of the Palestinian civil defence swims to help residents, whose houses were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A member of the Palestinian civil defence swims to help residents, whose houses were flooded with rainwater, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
10 / 22
<p>A Palestinian man, whose house was flooded with rainwater, searches for submerged items in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian man, whose house was flooded with rainwater, searches for submerged items in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian man, whose house was flooded with rainwater, searches for submerged items in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
11 / 22
<p>A general view of a neighborhood that is flooded with rainwater is seen in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A general view of a neighborhood that is flooded with rainwater is seen in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A general view of a neighborhood that is flooded with rainwater is seen in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 22
<p>A Palestinian boy, seen through a damp lens, stands in front of a clothing store that was damaged by a flood after a rainstorm in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy, seen through a damp lens, stands in front of a clothing store that was damaged by a flood after a rainstorm in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian boy, seen through a damp lens, stands in front of a clothing store that was damaged by a flood after a rainstorm in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 22
<p>A Palestinian man calls for help with his children after their house was flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man calls for help with his children after their house was flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian man calls for help with his children after their house was flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 22
<p>Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas help a woman after being evacuated from her house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas help a woman after being evacuated from her house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas help a woman after being evacuated from her house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
15 / 22
<p>A Palestinian man evacuates a woman on a boat after her house was flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man evacuates a woman on a boat after her house was flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian man evacuates a woman on a boat after her house was flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 22
<p>A car is seen submerged in floodwaters as a member of the Palestinian civil defense rides a boat after heavy rains in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A car is seen submerged in floodwaters as a member of the Palestinian civil defense rides a boat after heavy rains in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A car is seen submerged in floodwaters as a member of the Palestinian civil defense rides a boat after heavy rains in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 22
<p>Members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

Members of a Palestinian family travel on a boat after being evacuated from their house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 22
<p>Palestinians ride a donkey cart on a street flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians ride a donkey cart on a street flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

Palestinians ride a donkey cart on a street flooded with rainwater in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
19 / 22
<p>Palestinians travel on a boat after their houses were flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians travel on a boat after their houses were flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

Palestinians travel on a boat after their houses were flooded in Gaza City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 22
<p>A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a girl after evacuating her from her family's flooded house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a girl after evacuating her from her family's flooded house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian policeman loyal to Hamas carries a girl after evacuating her from her family's flooded house in the northern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 22
<p>A Palestinian child sleeps on a mattress at a school, after being evacuated from his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian child sleeps on a mattress at a school, after being evacuated from his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 16, 2013

A Palestinian child sleeps on a mattress at a school, after being evacuated from his house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Fly fishing with veterans

Fly fishing with veterans

Next Slideshows

Fly fishing with veterans

Fly fishing with veterans

Project Healing Waters teaches U.S. veterans the art of fly fishing, and the serenity that accompanies this art.

Dec 16 2013
North Korea remembers Kim Jong Il

North Korea remembers Kim Jong Il

North Koreans remember their former leader Kim Jong Il on the eve of the second anniversary of his death.

Dec 16 2013
Funeral for Mandela

Funeral for Mandela

Images from the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

Dec 15 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast