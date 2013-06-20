Flooding in India
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man wades through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Girls wade through a flooded alley at a shopping arcade after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A child stands atop a bench while watches the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A child watches while standing on the doorstep of her house next to a flooded alley due to rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Vehicles are submerged in the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man ferries his boat after retrieving floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Commuters push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
