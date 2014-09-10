Flooding in Kashmir
Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Women from flood-affected areas walk past a statue which was damaged by floods on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army soldiers build a temporary bridge across the river Tawi, near the existing bridge which was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi, on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Flood victims wade through a flooded field as they head toward a boat to be evacuated to dry land, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Honda cars showroom is pictured submerged in flood waters in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view seen from an airplane shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker holds his son as he sits with others outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rescue worker steers a a boat as flood victims wait for their turn in floodwaters, caused by heavy rain, to be transported to dry ground in Wazirabad, located in Gujranwala on September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Army soldiers unload relief materials from an Indian Air Force's helicopter before distributing them to flood victims, at an army camp near Reasi, northwest of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the remains of a bridge after it was swept away by floodwaters from the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People, who were evacuated from flood-affected areas of Srinagar city, walk past an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft at an airport in Jammu September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in Jammu September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds, travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pakistani woman Mumtaz Bibi stands in her partially-destroyed house following heavy rain in Lahore September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri men pull a woman from the side embankment of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Vehicles move across a bridge over the flooded river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
