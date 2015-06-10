Flooding in Louisiana
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. A surging Red River that flooded northwest Louisiana this week, affecting hundreds of structures and displacing scores of people,...more
Flood waters from the Red River engulf a home in Shreveport, Louisiana June 8, 2015. In Bossier and Caddo Parishes, the water turned fields into lakes, shut roads, flooded dozens of homes and led Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal to dispatch the...more
Flood waters from the Red River engulf the Bossier Sheriff substation in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. "We have people still sand-bagging and trying to protect their homes," said Lieutenant Bill Davis, a spokesman for the Bossier Sheriff's...more
Prisoners unload sand bags from a truck as flood waters cover the I-220 highway in Bossier City, Louisiana June 9, 2015. At least 2,000 farm animals had to be moved to higher ground, Lieutenant Bill Davis added. REUTERS/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. No serious injuries or deaths have been reported due to the floods, which have also caused worries for businesses and riverfront...more
Flood waters from the Red River engulfs the Cash Point RV Park in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. About 300 homes were affected in Shreveport and the National Guard has erected barriers to protect areas of the city from the rising water, a city...more
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf the I-220 in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulfs the Cash Point RV Park in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf the Red River marina in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf the I-220 in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf a home surrounded by sandbags in the Buckhall Road area in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf the Bossier Sheriff substation in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf houses in the River Bluff subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf a home in Shreveport, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
Flood waters from the Red River engulf a home surrounded by sandbags in the Buckhall Road area in Bossier City, Louisiana June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff/Handout
