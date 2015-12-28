Flooding in northern England
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. British soldiers helped evacuate hundreds of people from rising floodwaters in the historic city of York, after heavy rainfall inundated towns and cities...more
Soldiers and volunteers fill sand bags to assist with flood relief in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman looks out of a flooded property in York City Centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A resident looks down at members of the emergency services in flood water in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Two residents walk up a flooded street in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Members of the emergency services rescue a woman from a flooded street in Naburn, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Trees are reflected in flood water on Huntingdon Road in York, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A front door is seen on a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Emergency services navigate a flooded street in York, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the public shouts "No more cuts" at Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (unseen) as he tours York after it was flooded, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A military Chinook helicopter delivers materials in York, northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A boy stands next to the road to Cawood which is completely submerged under flood waters in northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Men clear silt outside a home after flooding in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Members of the emergency services rescue a group of people from a flooded street in Tadcaster, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Walm Gate Street in York's city centre lies under under flood waters, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Next Slideshows
California wildfire
A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forcing the closure of parts of two major highways and leading to evacuations.
Fire sweeps through Saudi hospital
A fire tore through the intensive care unit and the maternity ward of a Saudi hospital before dawn, killing at least 24 people and injuring 123.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Christmas in Iraq
Santa Claus pays a visit to poor families and Christians fleeing Islamic State in the Baghdad area.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.