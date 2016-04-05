Flooding in Pakistan
A man tries to retrieve timber from floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Shopkeepers remove mud from their shop after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Local residents use a horse drawn cart to pass through floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man scoops muddy water after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Men collect their belongings from their makshift shop which was damaged by flood water after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Residents use boats and inner tubes to float around in floodwater after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
