Pictures | Tue Apr 5, 2016 | 4:45pm EDT

Flooding in Pakistan

A man tries to retrieve timber from floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shopkeepers remove mud from their shop after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Local residents use a horse drawn cart to pass through floodwaters in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man scoops muddy water after floodwaters receded in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Men collect their belongings from their makshift shop which was damaged by flood water after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Residents use boats and inner tubes to float around in floodwater after heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

