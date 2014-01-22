Edition:
Flooding in Philippines

<p>A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

<p>Flood victims are pulled on inflatable tire tubes as they are evacuated from heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A man is pulled on a makeshift raft during an evacuation from flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A boy whose family was among those who evacuated their homes due to flooding, rests beside a window at an indoor basketball gym in Jabonga, Agusan del Norte in southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Residents use an improvised cable car to reach relief goods across a rampaging river after a non-stop downpour spawned by a low pressure area flooded New Bataan town, Compostela province, southern Philippines, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Guerrero</p>

<p>A boy uses a broom to paddle a makeshift raft along a flooded road in Butuan city in southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A resident is helped onto a rescue boat during an evacuation due to heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton" in Butuan in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A man waits for rescuers in his partially submerged house during floods brought by tropical depression "Agaton" in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A boy rests on a corridor of a school turned into an evacuation centre for people affected by the heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A resident waves to a rescue boat during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton" in Butuan in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A man waits for evacuation on the roof of a house, which is partially submerged by floods brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Residents wait for evacuation from flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A resident is transported on a makeshift raft along a flooded portion of a road in Butuan city in southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A rescuer from the police force evacuates a boy from flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Residents move their goats to higher grounds after floodwaters brought by tropical depression "Agaton" swamped their homes and farms in Kabadbaran, Agusan del Norte, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A resident is helped onto a rescue boat during an evacuation due to heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton" in Butuan in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Children ride in a makeshift raft as they are evacuated from flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A man and his dog named "Bantay" (Guard) navigate through floodwaters brought by tropical depression "Agaton" in Kabadbaran, Agusan del Norte, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Residents wait to be evacuated from flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton" in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A mother and her children ride on a rescue boat after being evacuated from flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A dog sits at a closed "sari-sari" store (local convenience shop) along a flooded road in Butuan city in southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Residents ride on a makeshift raft along a flooded portion of a road in Butuan city in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>View of houses submerged in heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A man wears a helmet and a raincoat while being pushed on a makeshift raft along a flooded portion of a road in Butuan city in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Residents who evacuated their homes due to flooding, gather outside their makeshift tents in an indoor basketball gym in Jabonga, Agusan del Norte in southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

