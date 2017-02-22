Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 22, 2017

Flooding in San Jose

Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People stand by a flooded street near William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People stand by a flooded street near William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
People stand by a flooded street near William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Residents stranded by the flood wait to be extracted from their home in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Residents stranded by the flood wait to be extracted from their home in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Residents stranded by the flood wait to be extracted from their home in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A home is seen submerged in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen submerged in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A home is seen submerged in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water at William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water at William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water at William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man volunteers to push a wheelbarrow with sandbags toward a flooded home after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man volunteers to push a wheelbarrow with sandbags toward a flooded home after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A man volunteers to push a wheelbarrow with sandbags toward a flooded home after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A motorist drives on a flooded street as water continues to rise after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A motorist drives on a flooded street as water continues to rise after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A motorist drives on a flooded street as water continues to rise after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Wil Henninger cuts a carpet soaked in flood water inside the home of neighbor Judy Georges after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wil Henninger cuts a carpet soaked in flood water inside the home of neighbor Judy Georges after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Wil Henninger cuts a carpet soaked in flood water inside the home of neighbor Judy Georges after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department inspect vehicles partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department inspect vehicles partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department inspect vehicles partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shoe is seen floating in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A shoe is seen floating in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A shoe is seen floating in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Neighbors Alfredo Azevedo and Gordon Smith push flood water to a storm drain after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Neighbors Alfredo Azevedo and Gordon Smith push flood water to a storm drain after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Neighbors Alfredo Azevedo and Gordon Smith push flood water to a storm drain after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter with the San Jose Fire Department walks in a flooded neighborhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter with the San Jose Fire Department walks in a flooded neighborhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A firefighter with the San Jose Fire Department walks in a flooded neighborhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man carries a generator through flood waters after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man carries a generator through flood waters after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A man carries a generator through flood waters after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A flooded basement is seen at a home on South 19th Street after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A flooded basement is seen at a home on South 19th Street after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A flooded basement is seen at a home on South 19th Street after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rescue crews wade in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Rescue crews wade in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Rescue crews wade in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man watches as firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man watches as firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A man watches as firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A neighborhood is seen partially submerged after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A neighborhood is seen partially submerged after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A neighborhood is seen partially submerged after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
