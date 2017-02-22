Flooding in San Jose
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People stand by a flooded street near William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Residents stranded by the flood wait to be extracted from their home in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A home is seen submerged in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water at William Street Park after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man volunteers to push a wheelbarrow with sandbags toward a flooded home after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A motorist drives on a flooded street as water continues to rise after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Wil Henninger cuts a carpet soaked in flood water inside the home of neighbor Judy Georges after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department inspect vehicles partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shoe is seen floating in water after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted an evacuation in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Neighbors Alfredo Azevedo and Gordon Smith push flood water to a storm drain after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter with the San Jose Fire Department walks in a flooded neighborhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man carries a generator through flood waters after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vehicles are seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A flooded basement is seen at a home on South 19th Street after an overflowed Coyote Creek flooded neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rescue crews wade in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man watches as firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department extract residents stranded by the flood after in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A neighborhood is seen partially submerged after heavy rains overflowed nearby Coyote Creek in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
