Flooding in Saudi Arabia
A Saudi man is reflected in a mirror in his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man looks at his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A Saudi man looks out from his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People sit on their car in a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Saudi men walk near their flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Members of the Saudi Civil Defense help people to cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Cars are seen on a flooded street after heavy rain in Tabuk, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
