Flooding in Sichuan
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks through a flooded street in Jintang county of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers pull a boat carrying villagers away from a flooded area in Guanghan, Sichuan province, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A bridge is collapsed after being hit by sweeping floods in Jiangyou, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries his daughter on shoulders as he wades through a flooded street following heavy rainfall near a crop field in Ya'an, Sichuan province, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry out a rescue operation at the site of a rain-triggered landslide in Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters use a rope to help a woman walk across floodwaters after heavy rainfalls hit Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A firefighter walks across the floodwaters amid heavy rainfalls after a rain-triggered landslide hits Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters use a rope to help a man cross a bridge amid heavy rainfalls after a rain-triggered landslide hit Zhongxing county of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Policemen hold the arms of residents as they walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman carries a man on his back as he walks on a flooded street after heavy rainfalls hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
