Flooding in South Carolina
Twenty-three extended members of the Linen Family evacuate via a SC National Guard cargo vehicle in Georgetown, South Carolina October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A community store in the Dunbar Community is surrounded by water in Georgetown, South Carolina October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A child holds a family pet along a blocked section of Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bertha Linen is lowered from the back of a SC National Guard cargo vehicle while being evacuated in Georgetown, South Carolina October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bertha Linen (L) and her daughter Inger Linen ride on the back of a SC National Guard cargo vehicle while being evacuated in Georgetown, South Carolina October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Johnny LeSane (C) locks the door to his home before evacuating with the help of the SC National Guard in Georgetown, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Arthur Linden uses a johnboat to survey the flooded areas of his brother's property along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Carol Hayward (C) is helped into the back of a SC National Guard cargo vehicle while evacuating in Georgetown, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lewis Johnson makes his way to help a neighbor remove valuables from a flooded home on Frank Williams Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Deborah Hanna of Kingstree rescues old photographs from her mother's flooded home on Singleton Avenue in Kingstree, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Deborah Hanna of Kingstree grabs a broom from the back porch after returning to her mother's home for clean-up on Singleton Avenue in Kingstree, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Deborah Hanna of Kingstree opens the shades at her mother's flooded home on Singleton Avenue in Kingstree, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A firetruck speeds through flooded area along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donna Gentry of Kingstree, gathers old photos belonging to her mother Shirley Hanna (not pictured) at Hanna's flood home on Singleton Avenue in Kingstree, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Joey Parrott sit on his front stairway while surrounded by floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Arthur Linden brings his wife Betty to higher ground outside their flooded home along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A freezer and other materials float on top of flood waters in the home of Shirley Hanna on Singleton Avenue in Kingstree, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A porch is reflected in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A resident stands on his front porch surrounded by floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Horry County police officer Jeff Helfinstine patrols the edge of flood waters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Scott Everett (L) helps his granddaughter Tanya King and other family members off a johnboat along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. The family has been living in their home surrounded by flood waters since Sunday...more
Harry Lockwood of River Road carries a rifle for snakes as he and his wife Kaye (not pictured) walk along flooded Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Vehicles are pictured partially submerged in floodwaters along Waccamaw Lake Drive in Conway, South Carolina October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Floodwaters reach just under a mailbox along Waccamaw Lake Drive in Conway, South Carolina October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Michael Carroll checks on his dog Bailey on flooded property in Conway, South Carolina October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Matt Desjardins of Waccamaw Lake Drive describes the level of water in his home to neighbors in Conway, South Carolina October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Clint Guyton walks down Long Avenue while helping a friend evacuate their home in Conway, South Carolina, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chris Stubo watches the flood waters surrounding his home on Applewood Court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Greg Rodermond (R) and Mandy Barnhill use a canoe to evacuate Mandy's home on Long Avenue in Conway, South Carolina, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People ride their bikes through flood waters on Rosewood Drive in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Water covers a flooded section of US 17 South in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Victor Sanchez (L) and Jose Quino remove flood water from the kitchen area at El Cerro Grande Mexican restaurant in Georgetown, South Carolina October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chris Stumbo (L-R), his girlfriend Felicia Howerton and Paul Stumbo check out the level of flood waters surrounding their home on Applewood Court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Clare Reigard of Georgetown, South Carolina, abandons her car after it stalled on Duke Street due to heavy rains in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
(L-R) Norman Beauregard, Kevin Attender and Chris Rogers of the Georgetown Fire Department, wade through flooded Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chuck Richardson and his wife Ginger inspect their flooded Front Street office building in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ammie McKnight watches the level of floodwaters in the front yard of her Orange Street home in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ginger Richardson grabs a floating plant during an inspection of a office building on Front Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Georgetown Sheriff deputies check on motorists stalled along flooded Church Street in Georgetown, South Carolina October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
