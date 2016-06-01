Flooding in Texas
A mobile home lies almost completely underwater after heavy rains in Richmond, Texas. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very...more
Jeff Harper drives his boat on the rain-swollen Brazos River near Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
A house is flooded by water from the rain-swollen Brazos River in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Alejandra Ventura lifts her dog out of the water as the Brazos River tops its banks and floods a mobile home park in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Flood waters from the rain-swollen Brazos River continue to rise in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Honorina Paniagua sits on the upper step of her mobile home as flood waters continue to rise in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Flood waters from the rain-swollen Brazos River continue to rise in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
A mobile home park is flooded by the rain-swollen Brazos River in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
A mobile home park lies flooded as the Brazos River approaches its crest in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Alejandra Ventura walks through high water as the Brazos River tops its banks and floods a mobile home park in Richmond, Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
