Pictures | Wed Apr 30, 2014 | 9:05pm EDT

Floods batter U.S. Southeast

<p>Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to save motorists stranded by flood waters. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>Residents survey flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Bruce Woerner and his daughter Kelly Woerner walk to dry land in their Kelly Ave. Basin neighborhood after heavy rain in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>A vehicle is left partially submerged after flash flooding in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>A submerged car sits in the driveway in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Winnie Bunting is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from her flooded home in the Kelly Ave Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Jaymond Allison surveys flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Cars left stranded along Fairfield Dr. during flash flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Residents wait for help after flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Charles Davidson helps his neighbors Millie Jones and Winnie Bunting during flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Rescue personal help residents out of flooding along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Residents help Mrs. Bray from her home as waters rise off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Rob Jernigan takes a photo while checking on a friends house in the Springdale Forest Subdivision in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Charles Davidson and his friend Jeremy Goodwin help neighbors to safety off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Fire Rescue personnel look for residents along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Charles Davidson helps to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Charles Davidson and Jeremy Goodwin use their boat to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Train rails are washed out along Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Residents look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

<p>Officials look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

