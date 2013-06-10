Edition:
Floods from above

<p>A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>Cars are inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near the village of Fischbeck in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Flooded railway tracks are pictured near the river Elbe in the eastern German town of Schoenebeck, south of Magdeburg, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the waters of the Elbe river inundating agricultural fields during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Shipping containers are partly immersed in water at the flooded harbour in Riesa in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A car leaves a small settlement surrounded by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Trucks stand stranded on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A house stands almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>The A3 motorway is flooded by the Danube (L) near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A church stands partially submerged by flood water after the Elbe river broke its bank in the village of Boritz, near Meissen, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Houses stand almost fully immersed in the water of the Elbe near the city of Meissen after the river broke its bank during a flood, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Water stands in the streets of the the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A small settlement is completely cut off by the floods of the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Stranded trucks are seen on the flooded motorway A3 near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Water stands in the streets of the old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A small settlement along the A3 motorway is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>The highway crossing of the A92 and the A3 (R) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A small settlement is engulfed in floodwaters from the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>The highway crossing of the A92 (L) and the A3 (top) is flooded near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>The old city centre of Meisen in the federal state of Saxony stands partially submerged after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

