Pictures | Wed Jul 30, 2014 | 11:45am EDT

Floods in Belgium

A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A damaged car is removed from a river after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A resident sweeps the entrance of her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A damaged car is towed away after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A doll is placed on a fence to dry after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A boy sits near a car stuck under a roof, which collapsed after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Toys are seen covered with mud in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A resident walks in the mud outside her flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A plush is seen hanging on a lamp in a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Residents remove an armchair from a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A car is seen stranded in a garden after heavy rains and floods hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
People sweep the floor next to cars covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
