Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 8, 2014 | 9:25am EDT

Floods in Bosnia

A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
1 / 18
Besim Tutnjic walks near his partially flooded and destroyed house in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Besim Tutnjic walks near his partially flooded and destroyed house in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
Besim Tutnjic walks near his partially flooded and destroyed house in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 18
A damaged road is seen from a window of a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A damaged road is seen from a window of a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A damaged road is seen from a window of a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 18
People clean their home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

People clean their home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
People clean their home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 18
Besim Tutnjic walks through the partially flooded and destroyed village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Besim Tutnjic walks through the partially flooded and destroyed village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
Besim Tutnjic walks through the partially flooded and destroyed village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
5 / 18
Besim Tutnjic stands near a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Besim Tutnjic stands near a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
Besim Tutnjic stands near a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 18
A woman cleans her home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman cleans her home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A woman cleans her home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 18
A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 18
A destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
9 / 18
A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 18
People sit in front of their house during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

People sit in front of their house during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
People sit in front of their house during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 18
A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 18
Destroyed houses and road are seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Destroyed houses and road are seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
Destroyed houses and road are seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 18
People use pails to remove floodwater at their home during a flood in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

People use pails to remove floodwater at their home during a flood in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
People use pails to remove floodwater at their home during a flood in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
14 / 18
Destroyed roads are seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Destroyed roads are seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
Destroyed roads are seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
15 / 18
Flooded houses are seen during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Flooded houses are seen during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
Flooded houses are seen during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
16 / 18
A destroyed road is seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A destroyed road is seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A destroyed road is seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
17 / 18
A man carries a child through a flooded road in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man carries a child through a flooded road in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man carries a child through a flooded road in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Conflict in Gaza

Conflict in Gaza

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Aug 08 2014
Recovering flight MH17

Recovering flight MH17

The Netherlands halts its mission to recover victims of flight MH17 because of ongoing fighting in east Ukraine.

Aug 07 2014

"Killing Fields" verdict

Two cadres of the Khmer Rouge regime are guilty of crimes against humanity for their part in the "killing fields" revolution.

Aug 07 2014
Lebanon battles militants

Lebanon battles militants

Lebanese forces battle the biggest incursion by Islamist militants into Lebanon since Syria's civil war began.

Aug 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast