Floods in Bosnia
A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Besim Tutnjic walks near his partially flooded and destroyed house in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A damaged road is seen from a window of a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People clean their home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Besim Tutnjic walks through the partially flooded and destroyed village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Besim Tutnjic stands near a destroyed house during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman cleans her home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A partially submerged and destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A destroyed house is seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People sit in front of their house during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man cleans his home during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Destroyed houses and road are seen during floods in the village of Cole near Zeljezno Polje, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People use pails to remove floodwater at their home during a flood in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Destroyed roads are seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Flooded houses are seen during floods in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A destroyed road is seen during floods in Zeljezno Polje near Zepce, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man carries a child through a flooded road in Lukavac near Tuzla, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
