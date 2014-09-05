Edition:
Floods in Kashmir

People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women walk along the embankment on the side of a bridge during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People stand near their submerged houses on the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man pushes an auto rickshaw on a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A general view of a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A Kashmiri man removes water from his boat as it rains on the banks of Anchar Lake in Srinagar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man carries a trunk as he wades through a flooded road during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A couple wades through a flooded road after heavy rains in Lahore September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A Kashmiri Muslim girl looks through the window of a vehicle on a rainy day in Srinagar September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Kashmiri woman looks on from a porch of her partially submerged house in a flooded area during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

