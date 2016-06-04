Floods inundate France
A view of the flooded river-side of the River Seine near the Eiffel tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Crates with pieces of artworks from the collections of the Louvre Museum are seen near statues after it was closed to the public due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults
A man scoops water from his house in the flooded suburb of Villeneuve-Trillage in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Zouave statue covered by the rising waters from the Seine River is seen at the Pont de l'Alma in Paris. The Zouave statue is considered an indicator of the level of the Seine: when his feet are under water, emergency flood precautions are taken....more
Rescue workers from the French "Securite Civile" on small boats attend an evacuation operation for residents of the edge of the Seine River in Juvisy-sur-Orge, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents who refused to be evacuated sit on makeshift boats during evacuation operations of the Villeneuve-Trillage flooded suburb in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man installs a footbridge for his houseboat moored on the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Tourists read information notices that indicate that the Louvre Museum is closed due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water on the flooded river-side of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Crates containing pieces of artworks from the collections of the Louvre Museum are seen near statues after the museum was closed to the public due to the rising Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/John Schults
Rescue workers from the French "Securite Civile" on small boats attend an evacuation operation for residents of the edge of the Seine river in Juvisy-sur-Orge, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Houseboats are moored as high waters cover the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers install temporary aqua-barriers above the flooded banks of the River Seine near the Eiffel tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A resident walks past abandoned cars as he escapes from the flooded area of Villeneuve-Trillage suburb in Villeneuve Saint-Georges, outside Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man sits in a dinghy as he makes his way towards a houseboat along the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The feet of the Zouave statue on the Pont de l'Alma are covered by the rising waters from the Seine River. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Nemours. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Padlocks clipped by lovers are seen in front of the "Ile de la Cite" flooded by the River Seine in central Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers remove palm trees from the banks along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French firefighter evacuates a baby from a flooded area in Chalette-sur-Loing, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Chalette-sur-Loing, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man holds boots as he walks in a flooded street in Montargis in the Loiret. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters on a small boat evacuate residents in Montargis, near Orleans. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French firefighters use a small boat to evacuate residents in Nemours. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the flooded river-side of the River Seine in central Paris with the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the background. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Rolls-Royce is parked along the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Road signs appear isolated in the rising waters of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
The class of 2016
Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.
Sanders vs Clinton in California
Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders campaign across the Golden State.
Raiding the Tiger Temple
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...
Air strikes in Syria
Air strikes continue in rebel-held areas of Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.