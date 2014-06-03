Floods know no borders
Flowers are seen on a window ledge of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A church is flooded with muddy water in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A picture of actor Brad Pitt is seen inside a flooded hairdressing salon in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A wallpaper covered with mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mud covers the floor of the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A soft toy in the shape of a heart is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mud covers the kitchen of a house in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The window of the toilet in the Kovacevic's family home is seen after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The living room of a family's house is seen in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A light switch, damaged by water and mud, is seen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A kitchen covered in mud is seen inside a flooded house in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A slipper remains in the mud in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An Islamic artefact hangs on the wall in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Serbian Cyrillic letters float on water inside a flooded funeral services showroom in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mud covers the entrances of the bedroom and kitchen in the Kovacevic's family home after severe floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A bathroom is covered in mud inside a house in the aftermath of floods in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A part of a vacuum cleaner is covered in mud inside a flooded house in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Tree branches and mud are seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mud covers a classroom and benches of a school in the aftermath of floods in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Coffins are seen inside a funeral services showroom in the aftermath of floods in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
The prison World Cup
Inmates at the Castro-Castro penitentiary are participating in the tournament, which is being held in order to encourage the adoption of sports within the...
Funeral for a house
A tribute for a house which survived 142 years and outlived many of its neighbors.
Trash becomes fashion
The "Trashion" show features designers who use recycled items and turn them into fashion.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.