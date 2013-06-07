Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 9:40pm EDT

Floods ravage central Europe

<p>A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 40
<p>A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Close
2 / 40
<p>A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Close
3 / 40
<p>Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 40
<p>Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian town of Putim, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian town of Putim, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian town of Putim, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
5 / 40
<p>The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
6 / 40
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north of Leipzig June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north of Leipzig June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north of Leipzig June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 40
<p>Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Vienna June 6, 2013. Torrential rain in Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Vienna June 6, 2013. Torrential rain in Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Vienna June 6, 2013. Torrential rain in Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 40
<p>A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
9 / 40
<p>An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 06, 2013

An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 40
<p>A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in the Austria-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in the Austria-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in the Austria-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 40
<p>A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
12 / 40
<p>Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern German city of Dresden, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern German city of Dresden, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern German city of Dresden, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 40
<p>Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the east German town of Wehlen in the federal state of Saxony June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the east German town of Wehlen in the federal state of Saxony June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the east German town of Wehlen in the federal state of Saxony June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
14 / 40
<p>The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
15 / 40
<p>A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
16 / 40
<p>Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
17 / 40
<p>Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
18 / 40
<p>Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
19 / 40
<p>An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem, June 4, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem, June 4, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem, June 4, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
20 / 40
<p>The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-eastern Bavaria June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-eastern Bavaria June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-eastern Bavaria June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
21 / 40
<p>An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
22 / 40
<p>Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
23 / 40
<p>A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosterneuburg, the neighbouring city north of Vienna, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosterneuburg, the neighbouring city north of Vienna, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosterneuburg, the neighbouring city north of Vienna, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
24 / 40
<p>Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Prague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Prague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Prague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
25 / 40
<p>Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
26 / 40
<p>The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
27 / 40
<p>A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
28 / 40
<p>Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
29 / 40
<p>A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. The name of the restaurant reads: "Poor Swine." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. The name of the restaurant reads: "Poor Swine." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. The name of the restaurant reads: "Poor Swine." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
30 / 40
<p>The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
31 / 40
<p>A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
32 / 40
<p>German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, June 06, 2013

German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
33 / 40
<p>People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
34 / 40
<p>People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
35 / 40
<p>People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
36 / 40
<p>Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
37 / 40
<p>A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
38 / 40
<p>People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
39 / 40
<p>Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streets in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streets in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streets in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Erdogan returns to Turkey

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Next Slideshows

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.

Jun 06 2013
Putin and his wife split

Putin and his wife split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.

Jun 06 2013
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

Jun 06 2013
Homeless in Greece

Homeless in Greece

According to a 2009 recording by the ministry of health and welfare, the number of homeless in Greece was estimated at 7,720 people, according to 2013...

Jun 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast