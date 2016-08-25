Floods wreak havoc in India
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers lift a boat with the help of a crane at the Sabarmati river after a flood alert in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian Air Force helicopter takes off after supplying emergency food parcels to people affected by flooding on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Boys stand on the roof of a partially submerged cremation ground on the flooded banks of river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, India August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Food parcels are unloaded from an Indian Air Force helicopter to be distributed among those affected by flooding on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Partially submerged houses are pictured on the flooded banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy climbs a partially submerged electric pole as he plays with others on the flooded banks of Ganga river, in Allahabad, India, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man collects drinking water from a tank at the flooded banks of Ganga river in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Boys put broken bamboo hut sticks onto a partially submerged temple in the flooded banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman fills her bag with food grains distributed by the district administration at a flood relief camp in Allahabad, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
