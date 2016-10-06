Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 5, 2016 | 10:40pm EDT

Florida braces for Hurricane Matthew

People line up to fill their LP propane gas cylinders in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
1 / 11
Downtown Miami is pictured in this aerial photo as clouds begin to form in advance of Hurricane Matthew. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
2 / 11
Workers remove umbrellas at the Starlite Hotel in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
3 / 11
A man carries tanks filled with gas while other people line up to fill their cars with gas in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
4 / 11
Residents carry wooden boards at a store in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
5 / 11
Workers remove umbrellas at Caffe Milano in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
6 / 11
Workers put up plywood in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
7 / 11
People line up to fill their LP propane gas cylinders in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
8 / 11
Workers tie chairs in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
9 / 11
People queue as they flock to the supermarket to take care of last minute shopping in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
10 / 11
People line up to fill their cars with gas in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
11 / 11
