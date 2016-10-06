Florida braces for Hurricane Matthew
People line up to fill their LP propane gas cylinders in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Downtown Miami is pictured in this aerial photo as clouds begin to form in advance of Hurricane Matthew. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers remove umbrellas at the Starlite Hotel in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
A man carries tanks filled with gas while other people line up to fill their cars with gas in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents carry wooden boards at a store in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers remove umbrellas at Caffe Milano in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Workers put up plywood in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People line up to fill their LP propane gas cylinders in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Workers tie chairs in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in South Beach. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People queue as they flock to the supermarket to take care of last minute shopping in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People line up to fill their cars with gas in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, in Coral Springs. REUTERS/Henry Romero
