Florida digs out from Hurricane Matthew
Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Debbie Davis (L), Mirka Farnham (C) and Lee Nimkoff remove sand from Nimkoff's driveway from her oceanfront home in Bethune Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Damage is seen to a hangar at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
An airplane lies upside down at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A boat is partially submerged in the Halifax River in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
George Boyce points to a room that used to be attached to the other side of his trailer in Flagler Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Tim Eakin removes metal roofing that blew off a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
The roof of an adjacent condominium building lies on top of the roof of La Bella Inn in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A damaged gas station in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in Flagler Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Workers remove debris along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A pedestrian walks past a damaged arcade in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Damage to a home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Artie Jansen removes metal roofing that blew off a home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Homeowner Jim Haf (L) watches as Artie Jansen and Chris Jansen (R) remove metal roofing that blew off a home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orannge. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Robert Kappenberg searches for treasure in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Jordan Mays removes the roof that blew off of a U.S. Post Office location in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Michael Boebert looks at a beach stairway that got lodged underneath a pier in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
