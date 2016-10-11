Edition:
Florida digs out from Hurricane Matthew

Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Debbie Davis (L), Mirka Farnham (C) and Lee Nimkoff remove sand from Nimkoff's driveway from her oceanfront home in Bethune Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Damage is seen to a hangar at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
An airplane lies upside down at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A boat is partially submerged in the Halifax River in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
George Boyce points to a room that used to be attached to the other side of his trailer in Flagler Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Tim Eakin removes metal roofing that blew off a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
The roof of an adjacent condominium building lies on top of the roof of La Bella Inn in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A damaged gas station in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Onlookers view a washed out portion of State Highway A1A in Flagler Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Workers remove debris along the boardwalk in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A pedestrian walks past a damaged arcade in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Damage to a home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Artie Jansen removes metal roofing that blew off a home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Homeowner Jim Haf (L) watches as Artie Jansen and Chris Jansen (R) remove metal roofing that blew off a home in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orannge. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Robert Kappenberg searches for treasure in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Jordan Mays removes the roof that blew off of a U.S. Post Office location in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Michael Boebert looks at a beach stairway that got lodged underneath a pier in Daytona Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
