Pictures | Mon Jul 30, 2012 | 12:10pm EDT

Florida's Queen of Versailles

<p>Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel holds his daughter Jordan, 5, at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. The Siegels are the subject of the documentary film "The Queen of Versailles" that documents their life as they construct their 90,000 square-foot dream mansion in the middle of the real-estate crisis. Siegel filed a lawsuit against director Lauren Greenfield for defamation following the completion of the film. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Monday, July 30, 2012

<p>Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel talks at his home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, walks through her closet with her daughter Jordan, 5, at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, sits in the sitting room of her closet with her daughter Jordan, 5, at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel and his wife Jackie are seen at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel and his wife Jackie are seen at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel and his wife Jackie stand outside their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, stands in the unfinished grand ballroom of her dream mansion named Versailles in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>The unfinished grand ballroom is seen at Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel's dream mansion named Versailles in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>General view of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel's dream mansion named Versailles in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, talks with neighbor and friend Will McBride outside her dream mansion named Versailles in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, leaves her dream mansion named Versailles in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

