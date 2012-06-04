Flotilla on the Thames
Fireworks explode above Tower Bridge during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth waves, with Prince Philip, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, from the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant on the River Thames, in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John...more
The Spirit of Chartwell, carrying members of Britain's royal family, approaches Westminster Bridge during the Queens Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft towards Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphries/POOL
Spectators, including the royal family (C), watch the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Royal Watermen wait on board of The Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft towards Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphries/POOL
Boats of all shapes and sizes take part in a pageant near Tower Bridge in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators watch a pageant along the River Thames near Tower Bridge, in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands next to Princes Harry and William and Queen Elizabeth onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Gloriana leads the manpowered craft towards Tower Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Crowds gather near Southwark Bridge as they wait in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft past Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A Royal Salute is fired from the north bank of the River Thames near Tower Bridge as the Diamond Jubilee river pageant passes by on the Thames river in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/POOL
Spectators, including the royal family (C, background), watch the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth waves from onboard the Spirit of Chartwell, as it approaches Westminster Bridge during her Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boats take part in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks go off on Tower Bridge to mark the end of the river pageant in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A spectator waits on Westminster Bridge in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boats of all shapes and sizes take part in a pageant near Tower Bridge in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip lead a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Spectators wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Boats take part in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People wave from their boat on the River Thames, in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, near Putney Bridge in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Small boats sail towards Tower Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Prince William arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry to board the Spirit of Chartwell for the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Boats of all shapes and sizes muster on the River Thames, in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, near Putney Bridge in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Revellers shelter under umbrellas during a street party to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Marple Bridge, northern England June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spectators with Union Flags wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave from a boat during a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip embark from Chelsea Harbour to join the pageant on the River Thames, in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool
Spectators watch as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (front boat) lead a Diamond Jubilee pageant along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Queen Elizabeth waves next to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princes Harry and William during her Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft past the HMS Belfast (L) museum and towards Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphries/POOL
The Spirit of Chartwell, carrying members of Britain's royal family, approaches Chelsea Bridge during the Queens Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
The Spirit of Chartwell, carrying members of Britain's royal family, approaches Chelsea Bridge during the Queens Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
People wave from their boat on the River Thames, in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, near Putney Bridge in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People wave from their boat on the River Thames, in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, near Putney Bridge in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Boats of all shapes and sizes muster on the River Thames, in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, near Putney Bridge in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A steam train and pleasure boats of all shapes and sizes are seen from Battersea bridge on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Hand-powered crafts pass under Tower Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Queen Elizabeth departs from The Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
