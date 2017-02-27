Edition:
Flour wars of carnival

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A woman blows into a boy's eyes to remove flour as revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller (C) covers his face as he celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

