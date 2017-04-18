Edition:
Flower power in Sao Paulo

A cyclist drinks water during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Bicycles are seen during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A woman smells the flowers during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A cyclist gives a flower to a taxi driver as she rides her bicycle during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
A woman takes a picture during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
