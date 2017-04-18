Flower power in Sao Paulo
A cyclist drinks water during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Bicycles are seen during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman smells the flowers during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cyclist gives a flower to a taxi driver as she rides her bicycle during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil....more
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman takes a picture during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.