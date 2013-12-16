Fly fishing with veterans
U.S. military veteran Mike Gasiecki (R) and volunteer guide Dan Soper fish for rainbow trout during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. Veterans attend the...more
U.S. military veteran Mike Gasiecki (R) and volunteer guide Dan Soper fish for rainbow trout during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. Veterans attend the three-day FlyFest free of charge to fish, attend seminars, and get instruction in fly fishing on the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A catch and release rainbow trout is seen in a net during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. military veteran Mike Gasiecki (R) and volunteer guide Dan Soper change lures while fly fishing for rainbow trout during a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8,...more
U.S. military veteran John Paramore's box of fly-fishing lures are seen at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer and fly tying expert Jim Bensinger (C) conducts a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Fishing guide William Heresniak's hands are seen during a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Fly-tying expert Jim Ottevaere (C) is seen during an instructive session for U.S. military veterans at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. military veterans participate in a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Fishing guide William Heresniak's hands are seen during a fly-tying session at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. military veterans inspect fly-fishing lures while attending the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Fly fishing instructor Dubers Winters instructs fly casting at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A U.S. military veteran casts for rainbow trout in a winter blizzard at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. military veteran Hans Svane practices fly casting at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. military veteran Kenny Hawthorne (R) is taught fly casting with instructor Duber Winters (L) at the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A U.S. military veteran fly fishes during the Project Healing Waters third annual Fall FlyFest in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
