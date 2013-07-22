Flying dog

Edition:
<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, July 22, 2013

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus secures the harness for his service dog Shadow before they hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus prepares his hang glider as his service dog Shadow waits to fly outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow pose in front of their hang glider outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Dan McManus gets a kiss from his service dog Shadow after they flew in a hang glider together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

