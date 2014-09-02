Flying flags in Northern Ireland
The Irish Tricolor flies from a gravestone in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The tricolor is the national flag of Ireland and is flown by Nationalists and Republicans in Northern Ireland to show their support for a united Ireland....more
A flag bearing the emblem of the Special Air Services (SAS) flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Special Forces group which carried out operations against...more
The Jolly Roger flies from a house in the Loyalist Ballymacash estate on the outskirts of the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. The flag is flown as a warning to non-residents that they are entering a Loyalist Paramilitary controlled area....more
The flag of Cuba flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have strong links with Cuba which culminated in Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams meeting with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. REUTERS/Cathal...more
The U.S. flag is painted on a wall in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Palestinian flag flies from a tower block in the Republican New Lodge area of Belfast August 18, 2014. The Republican community are supporters of the Palestinian cause. In Belfast, the flags of Israel and the Palestinians are potent symbols of...more
The flag of Israel flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 19, 2014. Loyalists widely support Israel in their conflict with Palestinians. In the complex web of alliances that underpins Northern Ireland...more
A flag bearing the emblem of the Parachute Regiment flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast August 18, 2014. Loyalists fly the flag to show support for the British Soldiers which carried out operations against Republican...more
A flag bearing a crown emblem and the name of Holland flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 18, 2014. The flag is in reference to King William ousting of his predecessor, the Catholic James II at the Battle...more
A German anti-fascist flag flies from a house in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have historically aligned themselves with anti fascist groupings around the world.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flag comprising of various elements including the Ulster Banner and the Star of David flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Loyalist flag bearing the words "No Surrender" and consisting of the flags that make up the Union flag flies on the interface of Twaddell avenue and Nationalist Ardoyne in North Belfast August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flag supporting the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, which is a dissident republican group, flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Ulster Banner flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism and is only flown in Protestant areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Starry Plough flag is etched onto a gravestone near the Republican plot in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The Starry Plough was originally used by the Irish Citizen Army, a socialist, Republican movement and in modern times has...more
A flag commemorating the First World War flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It is only flown in Protestant or Loyalist areas of Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Various flags are displayed for sale outside a shop on Loyalist Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A black flag in memory of the ten dead people who went on a hunger strike in 1981, flies in the Republican Ballymurphy area of West Belfast August 18, 2014. In 1981 Irish Republican prisoners went on hunger strike protesting against their prisoner...more
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Royal Irish Regiment Flag flies in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 19, 2014. The RIR flag is flown in support of the operations they undertook against Republican Paramilitaries. Faugh A Ballagh is the RIR battle cry which...more
A flag representing the Basque Country, situated in northern Spain flies in the nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flag bearing the image of Che Guevara hangs from a shop on the Nationalist Falls road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Union flag flies on the Shankill Road area of West Belfast August 19, 2014. Protestants from this area fly the Union Flag to show their support for the United Kingdom and the British Monarchy. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong democracy protests
Protesters take to the streets after the rejection of their demands for the free election of the city's next leader.
Inside Scotland's Parliament
Behind the scenes of Scotland's Parliament in Edinburgh on the day of the last session before the independence referendum.
Hurricane surf
Heavy and potentially dangerous surf from Hurricane Marie drew crowds of surfers and spectators to the California coast.
Being Michael Jackson
A Chinese street performer puts on his best impression of the King of Pop.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.