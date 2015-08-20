Flying North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave field guidance to the machine plant managed by Jon Tong Ryol in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) talks with officials onboard his personal plane in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 15, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Two North Korean men walk past a tourist from China at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An airport staff member stands next to a Koryo airplane at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju arrive for the 2014 Combat Flight Contest among commanding officers of the Korean People's Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for pictures with female pilots as he provides field guidance to the flight drill of female pilots of pursuit planes of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more
North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An aircraft flies as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) guided the "2015 combat aeronautics contest of air commanding officers of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army" held at the Kalma Airport, which has been rebuilt on...more
Airplanes are seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Most livable cities
The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its annual ranking of the 10 most livable cities in the world.
St. Louis tensions flare
St. Louis police kill a black teenager who they say pointed a gun at them, sparking resurgence in racial tensions in Ferguson.
Drought-stricken Cuba
Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and...
Devastation of Tianjin
The aftermath of the explosions in the Chinese port city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.